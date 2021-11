NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – Just six weeks after clinching her Olympic title, Peres Jepchirchir completed her 2021 competitive year in style, winning the New York Marathon title in her debut with a 2hrs, 22mins, 39seconds time as she led a Kenyan 1-2 finish.

On her Marathon debut, Viola Lagat was second in 2hrs, 22mins, 44secs.

Meanwhile, Albert Korir, second in the 2019 race went one better, winning the men’s race in a time of 2hrs, 08mins, 22secs.

-More to follow