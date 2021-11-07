Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

English Premiership

Arteta celebrates 100th Arsenal game with Watford win

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 7Mikel Arteta celebrated his 100th game as Arsenal manager with a 1-0 victory against 10-man Watford on Sunday as the resurgent Gunners climbed to fifth in the Premier League.

Emile Smith Rowe broke the deadlock in the second half after an inspired performance from Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster had frustrated the hosts, with Juraj Kucka dismissed late on at the Emirates Stadium.

The three points mean Arsenal, unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, leapfrog Brighton and Manchester United.

Watford are just two points above the relegation zone after three defeats in four league matches under new boss Claudio Ranieri.

The Gunners last season failed to qualify for Europe for the first time in 26 years but they are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions.

The home side thought they had taken a seventh-minute lead when Bukayo Saka tucked away a loose ball in the area after Foster parried Alexandre Lacazette’s chip.

But the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty when former Tottenham defender Danny Rose rashly thrust his arm into Lacazette’s head in the 34th minute.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But 38-year-old Foster superbly saved Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s unconvincing spot-kick.

Kucka produced Watford’s brightest first-half moment when he dispossessed Albert Sambi Lokonga and saw his shot deflected just wide by Ben White.

Foster continued to keep Arsenal at bay, making another sharp save with his foot to deny Gabriel’s firm header from a corner shortly before half-time.

But Smith Rowe broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, scoring his third goal in as many Premier League games when his strike from the edge of the area ricocheted off Craig Cathcart and into the net.

He joined club greats Nicolas Anelka, Jose Antonio Reyes and Cesc Fabregas in scoring in three straight Premier League games for Arsenal aged 21 or younger.

Aubameyang’s forgettable day continued when he poked home Martin Odegaard’s goal-bound shot in an offside position.

Aaron Ramsdale had a nervy moment late on when he rushed from his goal and failed to clear the ball but Josh King hit the side-netting from a tight angle.

Kucka was sent off in the 89th minute after receiving a second yellow card for a late challenge on Nuno Tavares, while Foster denied Lokonga in added time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved