Plucky Kenya Police peg back unbeaten Gor Mahia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Clifton Miheso scored against his former employers as FKF Premier League new boys Kenya Police FC came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with record champions Gor Mahia FC at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Saturday afternoon.

Boniface Omondi had scored for Gor in the 53rd minute, but the hard fighting Police scraped for a point with Miheso’s goal as Gor dropped points for a second consecutive game.

On the balance of chances, Gor Mahia were better and should have gone to the break at least a goal up.

Burundian international Jules Ulimwengu was presented with a glorious opportunity in the 16th minute when a well weighted cutback from Boniface Omondi found him inside the box, but he blasted his shot over.

Peter Lwasa also had a good chance for K’Ogalo when he galloped his way into the box from the left with acres of space ahead of him, but his strike with a low shot was wide and didn’t trouble the keeper.

Three minutes to the break, Gor had another good chance when Ernest Wendo headed Lwasa’s deep freekick to Omondi’s path.

The striker’s rasping shot from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection off a forest of legs inside the box wrongfooting the keeper, and he was only lucky as he watched the ball spin just inches wide to his left.

In as much as Police didn’t have open and clear chances, the two they had were close enough.

In the 38th minute, off a quickly executed counter attack, Gor’s Malian keeper Adama Traore pulled off a great double save. He first dived well to his left to parry away Alvin Mang’eni’s curling shot before recovering to pluck away Clifton Miheso’s effort from the rebound.

At the stroke of halftime, they came inches close again when a stretching John Mark Makwatta failed by a few inches to put a toe to Mang’eni’s well weighted cross from the left.

In the second half, Gor were faster off the blocks once again and just eight minutes in, they were in the lead.

Omondi raced in unmarked at the backpost and headed in George Odhiambo’s cross from the left after the returning forward battled to win possession for his side.

But Police got back on level terms 10 minutes later when Miheso’s freekick curled in from the right rolled into goal with Makwatta’s run to try get a touch to it confused keeper Keita.

In the 69th minute, Gor almost retook the lead but former Gor skipper Musa Mohammed, now on the opposite end for Police made a brilliant goal saving tackle to block a shot from Austine Odhiambo after the keeper spilled the ball.

Gor were forced into a sub with Frank Odhiambo coming on for Harun Shakava who had picked an injury while the record champions also brought in Benson Omalla for Ulimwengu.

Omalla almost made an immediate impact when he picked up the ball on the left, took a rasping snap shot from distance but it flew just wide. Odhiambo also came close for Gor with a freekick from 30 yards out but it went just over.

Police almost took the lead with eight minutes left when substitute Frank lost the ball cheaply and Police turned play to attack. Makwatta raced to the ball on the right but instead of going for goal chose to cross to Erick Kipkurui who arrived late to the ball.