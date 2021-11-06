City Stars thrash Vihiga Bullets for four to move second

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Vihiga Bullets collapsed in the second half as they suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Nairobi City Stars at the Ruaraka Complex on Saturday afternoon as Simba Wa Nairobi moved second in the FKF Premier League standings.

Salim ‘Shittu’ Abdallah had given City Stars a first half 1-0 lead with Ezekiel Odera, skipper Antony Kimani and substitute Vincent Otieno scoring in the second half to hand coach Nicholas Muyoti his fourth win in six matches.

Abdallah broke the deadlock in the 10th minute to hand the home side a perfect bounce into the match.

But, Vihiga battled to get themselves to try and get into the game and had a chance in the 29th minute when Nicholas Masamba struck a shot from distance but it was wide. Nairobi City Stars defender Kevin Okumu battles for the ball with a Vihiga Bullets opponent during their FKF Premier League match at the Ruaraka Complex on November 6, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

City Stars almost scored the second in the 37th minute when keeper Richard Aimo came off his line, but Oliver Maloba’s lob with an empty net was just wide.

Aimo was almost caught out in the 44th minute when Kimani cited him a few yards off his line, but the midfielder’s shot was just over.

Vihiga started the second half strongly and had a close chance in the 50th minute when former Sofapaka man Jessey Kajuba took up a shot from distance but keeper Jacob Osano made a brilliant one-handed save,

The Ugandan had another chance three minutes later but his header from a corner was kept out by another brilliant save from Osano. Nairobi City Stars midfielder Sven Yidah battles for the ball with Vihiga Bullets’ Lucky Musyoki during their FKF Premier League match at the Ruaraka Complex on November 6, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

But from then on, Vihiga collapsed.

They were 2-0 down after 62minutes when Odera swivelled the ball home from inside the box after Timothy Ouma had controlled a cross from the left, letting the veteran forward to finish off the rest.

Six minutes later it was 3-0 when Kimani toe poked the ball home after the Vihiga backline failed to clear away inside the box.

Substitute Otieno then completed the rout with a simple goal inside the box when he raced on to a long ball before lifting it over keeper Aimo, barely a minute after coming on to the pitch.