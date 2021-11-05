Otanga on the double as clinical KCB compound woes on woeful Wazito

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – A double from Brian Otanga saw last season’s second placed side hit Wazito FC 2-0 at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani as more pressure mounted on coach Francis Kimanzi and his technical bench for their fourth loss in six games.

Wazito are winless this season, the only two points from their campaign thus far coming off draws.

KCB picked their third win of the season as they crawl back to their clinical self after a slow start to the campaign.

The bankers got into the lead in the fourth minute of the game, Otanga striking into the roof of the net after being picked out by a cutback from Simon Abuko.

The goal was always coming for KCB as they had started the game brighter and Otanga had seen an earlier chance just a minute before denied by some good sliding tackle from Johnstone Omurwa.

In the 10th minute, Wazito should have hauled themselves back into contention when Vincent Oburu ran into a cross from Eric Otieno, but his left footed curler went over the bar.

KCB were playing fast off the back with James Mazembe causing all manner of trouble for his former teammate at Kariobangi Sharks John Kuol, making his debut for Wazito.

Mazembe should have done better in the 17th minute when a cross from Dennis Odhiambo found him at the edge of the box but he slapped his low shot straight to keeper Gabriel Andika.

In a fast paced match, Wazito were also making their presence felt and Oburu was gifted with another opportunity when he picked out a cross from Rodney Onyango, but he couldn’t keep his shot low.

Wazito would count themselves lucky to remain 11 on the pitch when just a few minutes after being carded for a tackle from behind, skipper Omurwa pulled back Henry Onyango as he lifted off his wheels on the counter.

However, he was only warned by the match official. From the resultant freekick, Robinson Kamura curled the ball beneath the wall, but his shot was well collected by debutant Wazito keeper Ibrahim Ssekagya.

In the second half, it took the bankers just eight minutes to double their lead off a devastating counter attack.

Henry Onyango beat Maurice Ojwang off a long ball and the midfielder strode ahead and unselfishly cut back the ball for Otanga to double the tally for his side.

KCB were in total dominance and had Wazito by the strings. Mazembe should have made it 3-0 for the bankers in the 62nd minute but his well taken volley from the left evaded the target by a whisker.

Omurwa was lucky to remain on the pitch when he was left off the hook with another woeful tackle, bringing down Otanga as he flew away on a counter, once again the ref not going to her pocket.

Wazito made changes, James Kinyanjui and Tyson Otieno all coming on to add the attacking options for kimanzi’s side, but the couldn’t get a goal.

Musa Masika, making his first start of the season twice had chances but on one occasion took too much time on the ball and on the second shot over the bar.