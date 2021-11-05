Connect with us

Acting National Olympic Committee of Kenya Secretary General Francis Mutuku alongside treasurer Eliud Kariuki during a press briefing on June 3, 2020

Sports

NOC-K elections road map announced by Center for Corporate Governance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Ahead of the scheduled December 9 National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections, affiliate members were on Friday take through the rules and regulations by the Center for Corporate Governance who will conduct the polls.

The federation representatives were also guided through the electoral process, code of conduct, electoral calendar and nomination forms in the elections that will be conducted in line with the Sports Act 2013 and the NOC-K Constitution.

The Electoral Board that has overseen elections of federations in Kenya before including Football Kenya Federation committed to hold a free and fair poll that has seen incumbents President Paul Tergat, acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku and Treasurer Eliud Kariuki express interest.

“Free, fair and credible elections is what we will be naming for, towards the end as our main goal is moving together. Truthfulness and Integrity will make the voting process free and fair. Let’s ensure we all have the right documents, for instance nominees have to be cleared with Kenya Revenue Authority, HELB, DCI and EACC,” C.E.O Center for Corporate Governance Joshua Okumbe, said.

Important dates subject to no change included November 11 for informing the registrar on the electoral congress 2021 and December 2 circulations of full list of the candidates, which is 7 days before election among others.

The Electoral board assured the affiliates their preparedness to start and walk this election process journey.

The federations were largely represented by their Presidents and Secretary Generals as well as representatives appointed by respective federations with the current NOC-K Executive Members also attending the consultative meeting.

In this article:
