Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Motors

Chager takes early lead on East African Mini Classic

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenyan Champion Baldev Chager has opened an early lead over compatriot Ian Duncan on the first stage of the East African Mini Classic Rally which revved off at The Waterfront Karen on Thursday.

Driving a Kabras Sugar Racing Porsche 911, Chager cleared the 44.82km CS1 Corner Baridi section in 00:23:23.6 beating Duncan to second as South African Geoff Bell ran third fastest in a Datsun 240Z.

Multiple former Kenya navigators’ champion Pier Daykin ran fourth fastest in a time of 25.23.7minutes. Daykin, who has called the pace notes for South Africa based Lee Rose, was 2.00.1minutes slower than Chager.

The cars will overnight at Ol Tukai Lodge in Amboseli and will tackle three stages. Over 30 cars were flagged off at The Waterfront Karen to embark on the 1000km grueling journey through some of the most nostalgic Safari routes of the old.

Event Director Tash Tundo said: “The Mini Classic is a teaser to the main EA Safari Classic in February.

Cars will be rallying for a 1000km in three days, starting here this morning and heading down to Amboseli. We have three sections today and three service stations as well today. We have the rally raid cars running behind the classic cars which is a first in our country. 

Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) Chairman Phineas Kimathi was among those who flagged off the cars today at The Waterfront.  

-CS1 Corner Baridi-

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1 Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni CL3 PORSCHE 911 KABRAS SUGAR RACING    00:23:23.6

2  Ian Duncan/ Antony Nielsen

CL4 ROVER V8  MINTI MOTORSPORT  00:23:31.0

3 Geoff Bell/Tim Challen

CL3 DATSUN 240Z  DANSPORT   00:23:42.2

4  Piers Daykin/Marcus Rayner

CL3 DATSUN 280Z ROCCA RALLY TEAM   00:25:23.7 

5  Raaji Bharij/Gavin Laurence 

CL2 FORD ESCORT MK1  RAAJI RALLYING   00:25:25.4

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

6 Jonathan Somen/Richard Hechle

CL2 FORD ESCORT MK2   SCUDERI DAGORETTI   00:26:41.6

7 Rommy Bamrah/Harvey Jutley

CL3 DATSUN 240Z   PAN AFRICAN RACING   00:27:36.5

8 Aslam Khan/Arshad Khan

CL3 PORSCHE 911 ALS MOTORSPORTS   00:27:51.9

9  Ben Woodhams/Kavit Dave CL4 FORD CAPRI  KNIGHTFRANK   00:27:55.5

10 Shakeel Khan/Assad Mughal   CL2 FORD ESCORT MK1  ALS MOTORSPORTS   00:28:35.2

11  Glen Edmunds/Jiri Kotek CL1 SKODA   CLASSIC SKODA  00:28:40.3

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

12  Iain Dobson/Dougie Rundgren CL1 SKODA 130 LR/B   CLASSIC SKODA   00:29:07.9

13  Joey Ghose/Imran Khan CL2 NISSAN VIOLET GT   MINTI MOTORSPORT   00:29:16.3

14  Eric Bengi /Gatimu Mindo CL2 DATSUN 180B  EAST AFRICAN CLASSIC RALLY   00:30.24.7

15  Bob Sehmi/ Kyle Luca sCL2 FORD ESCORT MK2  PAC MOTORSPORTS   00:30:36.2

16  Nish Lakhani /Teeku PatelCL2 DATSUN   TERRA SAFI ECO SOLUTIONS    00:33:13.0

17  Maxine Wahome/Safina Khan  CL2 NISSAN 160J    MINTI MOTORSPORT  00:35:34.8

18  Hamza Anwar/Adnan Din  CL1 TOYOTA LEVIN  AFRICAN ECO SAFARIS  00:38:05.5

19  Karan Sehmi /Raju Sehmi CL2 FORD ESCORT MK2    PAC MOTORSPORTS   00:38:13.6

 20  Shabaz Anwar/ Azar Anwar CL4 BMW 535   AAM ACADEMY  00:40:03.7

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

21  Asad Anwar/Rob Warmisham  CL1 TOYOTA LEVIN   AFRICAN ECO SAFARIS   00:40:13.0

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved