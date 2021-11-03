Tusker shoot down Police to register second consecutive victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Shami Kibwana scored what would be the winning goal from the penalty spot after Ibrahim Joshua had cancelled out Samuel Ndung’u’s early opener as FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC bounced back from a goal down to beat Kenya Police 2-1 at the Kasarani Annex on Wednesday.

Police had a dream start, Ndung’u heading the ball home in the second minute of the game but Tusker responded swiftly, scoring twice for a halftime lead that they preserved till the end.

This is the second consecutive victory for the brewers who began their season on a low with back to back losses and have now picked confidence and momentum.