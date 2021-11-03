Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC players celebrate their goal against Kenya Police FC in an FKF Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex on November 3, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Tusker shoot down Police to register second consecutive victory

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Shami Kibwana scored what would be the winning goal from the penalty spot after Ibrahim Joshua had cancelled out Samuel Ndung’u’s early opener as FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC bounced back from a goal down to beat Kenya Police 2-1 at the Kasarani Annex on Wednesday.

Police had a dream start, Ndung’u heading the ball home in the second minute of the game but Tusker responded swiftly, scoring twice for a halftime lead that they preserved till the end.

This is the second consecutive victory for the brewers who began their season on a low with back to back losses and have now picked confidence and momentum.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved