Legendary Ngugi, Obiri, Omanyala spearhead Queen’s Baton activities at Ngong Hills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Wednesday received the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay at State House, officially opening the preparations for Team Kenya.

Earlier in the day the Queen’s Baton was at the Ngong Hills on it’s last day in Kenya where legendary Cross-Country athlete John Ngugi led the team of two-time 5000m World Champion Hellen Obiri, Olympians Ferdinand Omanyala and Taekwondo’s Faith Ogallo as well as Angela Okutoyi and Huruma Kids who were the Baton bearer to hike the hills.

Today’s leg of the relay was themed around the sustainability theme of the Commonwealth Games at the Ngong Hills which is a key training facility for Kenyan Athletes including World Marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich and Obiri.

Ngong hills is an environment conservation area with a forest which promotes use of sustainable process in its conservation including Wind power generation, promotion of reuse, recycle and reduce.

Ngong hills also discourages the use plastic bottles within its premises and as part of the leg, athletes in the relay planted trees in the forest.

The second day also saw athletes represent the Matatus Culture around town as a culture growth in Kenya as the baton was carried in the matatus- Manyanga.

The baton leaves Kenya for Uganda tomorrow accompanied by Kenya Sevens legend and Olympics Kenya official Humphrey Kayange.

Kenya will be looking to improve from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games where the country bagged a total of 17 medals (4 Gold, 7 Silver and 6 Bronze)