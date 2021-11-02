Connect with us

Sports CS Amina Mohammed in the middle with NOC-K President Paul Tergat (Left) at Nairobi Arboretum during the launch of the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton

Sports

Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay in Kenya for three days

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay has arrived in Kenya for three days as the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) commits to start early preparations for the Games slated for 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Baton arrived in the country in wee hours of Tuesday morning from Cameroon and was received by NOC-K officials.

It was later flagged off by Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Arts and Culture Amina Mohammed at Uhuru Park for a Nairobi City Run to Nairobi Arboretum in the company of NOC-K boss Paul Tergat, Kenya 7s star Collins Injera, Paralympian Samson Ojuka, Weightlifter Winnie Langat and student Nyawira Natasha who are the Baton bearers.

The Baton bearers will be accompanied in the run by athletes from various sports, skaters, cyclists and wheelchair racers. 

Sports CS Amina Mohammed during the flag off of the Commonwealth Games Baton at Uhuru Park

“Today, amongst those carrying are the Baton, are Kenya’s distinguished athletes, community personalities, Youth, persons Living with disability among others, representing our diversity and unique abilities to come together,” Sports CS said during the launch at Arboretum.

“The Baton Relay carries with it an ideal and topical theme of Sustainability, Youth and Inclusion. It complements our national aspirations, renewed hope and resilience. It directs our collective energies on rebuilding countries and reigniting economies across the Commonwealth that have been greatly affected by global COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I know that everyone who saw the Baton during its journey recognized it as a symbol of the unity and diversity of our Commonwealth of Nations,” CS Amina added.

NOC-K boss Paul Tergat with the Queen’s Baton Relay alongside legendary Kipchoge Keino (left)

Olympics Kenya’s Male Athlete representative Humphrey Kayange said: “It is fantastic to have the Baton arrive in Kenya today. Its arrival signifies an exciting moment in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and I’m really looking forward to the various visits and activities during its time here.”

Kenya will be the 8th destination out of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories it will be visiting as part of its journey to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held from 28 July until 8 August 2022.

The Queens Baton will also visit Ngong Hills, Kajiado County on Wednesday.

