Wadau League and BetLion partner for third series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Wadau League have been boosted by gaming firm BetLion, who partnered for the third series of Kenyan Football Fans league scheduled for Saturday at the Strathmore Sports Complex.

Swara, who are leading the eight-team league standings on 10 points faces bottom side FC Kulundeng, Hippos will battle it out with Kulundeng’ Original, Tigers faces Ndovu, Mafisi squares it out with Simba then the round robin tournament takes a 45 minutes break.

Ndovu versus Simba will kick of the session after the breather, Simba entertains Hippos, FC Kulunden’g takes on Tigers while Kulundeng’ Original battles it out with Mafisi.

The matches will kick-off at 9:30am.

BetLion comes in as the main sponsor and the company’s Managing Director Robert Chirchir is optimistic of expanding the partnership further.

“Since our inception in 2018 we have aimed to support community club initiatives through our BetLion Streets outreach program and the Wadau Premier League presented a perfect match to our values,” he said during the official launch on Monday.

“Wadau Premier League is bringing the fans, ex-professionals both men and women together, in a tournament series to celebrate the love of the game. Bringing the football fans together has been at the core of our business. Providing a platform that allows the fans to entertain and reward themselves.”

“The mental health of our sports men and women is an aspect that compelled us to the fans Premier League. As their professional careers come to an end, they long to have competitive football and an environment that keeps them going and engaged in matters football.”

“Bringing all these stakeholders, the fans and the ex-pros together is a symbol of appreciation to the former players who have given it all on the pitch,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wadau Premier League CEO Bob Collins Otieno echoed Robert Chirchir’s sentiments.

“We are really excited to partner with BetLion. Our vision to bring football fans together align and we are hoping this is the beginning of a long-term partnership. Our vision is to expand and take the product to other parts of the country and with a listening partner like BetLion I believe this will be a reality soon.

“With everything set now, we are looking forward to exciting and a fun-filled event even off the pitch. To all the Kenyan football fans, this event is purely yours, by fans for fun. Let’s all meet on Saturday.