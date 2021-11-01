Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo

English Premiership

Tottenham sack Nuno after loss to Manchester United

Timothy Olobulu

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 1 – English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have announced the sacking of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo after Saturday’s loss to Manchester United.

In June, Nuno was appointed on a two-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with an option to extend for a further year, but results have not gone his way

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League and have lost their last two top-flight games against West Ham and Manchester United.

A club statement said;

The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football, said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved