Tottenham sack Nuno after loss to Manchester United

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 1 – English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have announced the sacking of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo after Saturday’s loss to Manchester United.

In June, Nuno was appointed on a two-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with an option to extend for a further year, but results have not gone his way

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League and have lost their last two top-flight games against West Ham and Manchester United.

A club statement said;

The Club can today announce that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties.

Fabio Paratici, Managing Director, Football, said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”