Nondi, Wambani and Belgium based Wilkins Ochieng among new faces at Firat’s Harambee Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Former Gor Mahia Youth midfielder Amos Nondi, now in Georgia with Dilagori FC as well as Sweden based Anthony Wambani and Armenia based Alwyn Tera are among the new faces that Engin Firat has included in his squad for this month’s formality World Cup qualification matches against Rwanda and Uganda.

Also called up in the squad is Belgium based midfielder Wilkins Ochieng who turns out for Club Brugge.

Wambani, formerly with Bandari FC made his debut for the national team at the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala, Uganda, but has not been part of the team since then.

The Turkish tactician who will be taking charge of his final two matches for the national team has also handed a recall to Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno and midfielder Teddy Akumu who had been overlooked in the first four games.

Interestingly, the coach has not called up defender Joash Onyango whom he thrust into the frying pan to play at right back in the 5-0 humbling at the hands of Mali in Morocco.

Onyango was not at his best being played out of position in his first competitive match since picking an injury in the final weeks of the Tanzanian Premier League in August.

The defender played his first full match for Simba SC in their league fixture against Coastal Union on Sunday. Tusker FC striker Henry Meja has been named in the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup squad. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Another player who was set out on the frying pan by the tactician Henry Meja has also not been recalled. Meja was played as an offensive right in the match against Mali, despite being an out and out striker.

But, Meja has been inactive locally as he waits for his transfer to Swedish top tier side AIK to materialize.

Also overlooked for the final two fixtures for the Road to Qatar is Spanish based midfielder Ismael Gonzalez who did not hide his frustration after being benched in both fixtures against Mali.

Zambia based defender David Owino has also not been recalled.

Eric Johannah who missed out on the ties against Mali has been called back into the team with Michael Mutinda also re-considered.

Impressive Nairobi City Stars midfielder Timothy Ouma has also been handed his first ever call up to the national team. Ismael Dunga who plays in Japan for Sagan Tosu has also been handed a re-call to the national team.

Stars face Uganda on November 11 at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende, and finish off the woeful World Cup qualification campaign against Rwanda on November 15 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Stars are winless in four matches, same as Rwanda both of who will only play for formality. Uganda is second in the group and desperately need points against Kenya to boost their qualification hopes. Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat during training at Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Bwire (Tusker), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Gad Mathews (Gor Mahia)

Defenders

Stanley Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Abud Omar (AEL Larissa, Greece), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia)

Midfielders

Amos Nondi (Dilagori, Georgia), Richard Odada (Redstar Belgrade, Serbia), Anthony Wambani, (Vasalunds, Sweden), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Alwyn Tera (FC Ararat, Armenia),, Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Wilkins Ochieng (Club Brugge), Michael Mutinda, (KCB), Duke Abuya (Kenya Police), Timothy Ouma (Nairobi City Stars), Eric Johanna Omondi, (Jonkopings, Sweden), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Ismael, Dunga (Sagan Tosu, Japan)