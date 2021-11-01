Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports CS Amina Mohamed sparring with Elizabeth Akinyi at Kasarani bubble Camp during her visit.

Sports

NOC-K affiliates laud CS Amina’s leadership at Sports Ministry

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 01 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has lauded the Sports Ministry for the support they have given to their teams, under the stewardship of Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Principal Secretary Joe Okudo.

NOC-K says CS Amina and the PS have adopted a very collaborative and participatory management of sports, where stakeholders are consulted and engaged in key areas that affect athletes.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, sports activities were shut down across the globe. The Cabinet Secretary, in response, immediately engaged the sporting fraternity leadership, especially us at the National Olympic Committee- Kenya to explore the impact of and possible interventions of the pandemic upon our sportsmen and women,” said NOCK.

The Olympic body said the stimulus package established during that period helped cushion over 3,000 athletes who were grossly affected with the lack of sporting events to make their ends meet.

“The Cabinet Secretary also quickly spearheaded the development of resumption of Sports guidelines that saw safe resumption of sporting activities. These guidelines have been borrowed from Kenya used across various other countries,” said NOCK.

The Paul Tergat-led Olympic body also lauded efforts to ensure that preparations for the Tokyo Olympic games were in top gear with no quarrels of unpaid allowances or missing kits.

“The Ministry also made the necessary arrangements to ensure that athletes were put in safe and secure bubble training camps before proceeding to the Olympic Games in Tokyo. In addition, they were facilitated to meet the required covid-19 testing protocols and, later, securing the full dose of vaccination for the athletes and their entire entourage.”

The Ministry has also been on the forefront of encouraging and facilitating collaborations, partnerships and sponsorships from the private sector. Through this goodwill and support several of our affiliates have signed agreements that support our activities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We as NOCK and our affiliates therefore call on all stakeholders to support the Ministry in initiatives that will ensure the athlete is at the centre of all our activities. We cooperate with the Ministry and any other organs of Government as and when we are required to. Because it is through such actions that we shall strengthen good practices and maintain the strong working relationship that has been established between us federations and the Government,” the Olympic body further states.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved