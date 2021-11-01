NOC-K affiliates laud CS Amina’s leadership at Sports Ministry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 01 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has lauded the Sports Ministry for the support they have given to their teams, under the stewardship of Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Principal Secretary Joe Okudo.

NOC-K says CS Amina and the PS have adopted a very collaborative and participatory management of sports, where stakeholders are consulted and engaged in key areas that affect athletes.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, sports activities were shut down across the globe. The Cabinet Secretary, in response, immediately engaged the sporting fraternity leadership, especially us at the National Olympic Committee- Kenya to explore the impact of and possible interventions of the pandemic upon our sportsmen and women,” said NOCK.

The Olympic body said the stimulus package established during that period helped cushion over 3,000 athletes who were grossly affected with the lack of sporting events to make their ends meet.

“The Cabinet Secretary also quickly spearheaded the development of resumption of Sports guidelines that saw safe resumption of sporting activities. These guidelines have been borrowed from Kenya used across various other countries,” said NOCK.

The Paul Tergat-led Olympic body also lauded efforts to ensure that preparations for the Tokyo Olympic games were in top gear with no quarrels of unpaid allowances or missing kits.

“The Ministry also made the necessary arrangements to ensure that athletes were put in safe and secure bubble training camps before proceeding to the Olympic Games in Tokyo. In addition, they were facilitated to meet the required covid-19 testing protocols and, later, securing the full dose of vaccination for the athletes and their entire entourage.”

The Ministry has also been on the forefront of encouraging and facilitating collaborations, partnerships and sponsorships from the private sector. Through this goodwill and support several of our affiliates have signed agreements that support our activities.

“We as NOCK and our affiliates therefore call on all stakeholders to support the Ministry in initiatives that will ensure the athlete is at the centre of all our activities. We cooperate with the Ministry and any other organs of Government as and when we are required to. Because it is through such actions that we shall strengthen good practices and maintain the strong working relationship that has been established between us federations and the Government,” the Olympic body further states.