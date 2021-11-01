Centre for Corporate Governance to conduct Olympic Kenya elections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – The National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has resolved in its Extraordinary General Assembly that the Centre for Corporate Governance will conduct this month’s elections.

NOC-K boss Paul Tergat informed the EGA that The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which had initially set to conduct the polls were not available due to national engagements.

“We regret to inform you that the Electoral Board body, IEBC has national engagements, thus will not be up to task to undertake the process and all the various steps needed for credible elections,” Tergat told the Extraordinary General Assembly.

He added; “As an Executive Committee, we felt it our responsibility and obligation to quickly move with speed for alternative mechanism to achieve the same ends of a successful and acceptable electoral process hence reaching out to you once more.”

NOC-K also discussed with all its affiliates on the pathway to the polls which will be staged on November 16.

“I hope in so doing, you note that we are continuing to build on our best practices of transparency and inclusivity in all that we do as an Executive in this dispensation of our term,” Tergat further added.

The federations were represented by their Presidents and Secretary Generals as well as representatives appointed by respective federations.