Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Members of the 'Maradonian Church' embrace during a ceremony in Rosario, Argentina to mark what would have been the 61st birthday of the football legend; those dressed in white were 'baptized' into the 'church'

Football

Unusual ‘church’ in Argentina honors late football star Maradona

Published

ROSARIO, Argentina, Oct 31- Members of the “Maradonian Church” in Argentina came together Saturday in worshipful celebration of the memory of beloved football idol Diego Maradona on what would have been his 61st birthday, just weeks before the first anniversary of his death.

Chanting “Ma-ra-do…Ma-ra-do…,” these devoted fans of player No. 10 convened in the city of Rosario, the home of a distinctly unusual fan club which, since the 1990s, has venerated the World Cup champion as a god.

The emotional get-together — more than a few tears were shed — has been an annual event in tribute to the man many consider the greatest footballer ever.

But this was the first to be held since last November 25, when Maradona, then aged just 60, was felled by a heart attack.

“I think this is the greatest Maradonian movement in the world,” Alejandro Veron, one of its founders, told AFP. The “church” claims thousands of “faithful” in more than 50 countries.

– Tributes and tears –

New members of the ‘Maradonian Church’ in Argentina re-enact late football star Diego Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ goal scored in a World Cup match against England in 1986 © AFP / MARCELO MANERA

Between the tributes and the tears, fans told and retold favorite stories about the “Golden Boy” and frequently broke into the traditional chants of Argentine supporters.

They also staged reconstitutions of some of Maradona’s most famous goals.

Maradona died while recuperating in Buenos Aires from brain surgery last November for a subdural hematoma.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Many people realized they loved Diego only after the 25th of November,” said Veron.

“But they can get on the train too. There’s room for everyone.”

– ‘He hugged me’ –

A view of murals on the walls of the ‘Maradonian Church’ in Rosario, Argentina as the football legend was honored shortly before the one-year anniversary of his death © AFP / MARCELO MANERA

Veron recalled the day he met the superstar and told him about the “church” founded in his honor.

“He hugged me and said thank you,” Veron said, his voice shaking with emotion.

“Diego IS football,” he added, “he is our best ambassador in the world, a voice for those who have none.”

The celebration in Rosario was one of several being held across Argentina on Saturday in Maradona’s memory. Football matches were organized in his honor, with a special homage being paid at the 10th minute of each professional match.

The main event is to be an afternoon match at the Buenos Aires stadium now bearing his name, home to the Argentinos Juniors, Maradona’s first club.

Some of the stars from Argentina’s World Cup winning championship teams of 1978 and 1986 — Maradona played on the latter — are slated to attend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved