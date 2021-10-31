Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Archadias Khwesa zooms away to dot down the winning try for Shujaa against Morans. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenya

It’s Shujaa vs Germany for Safari Sevens final

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Kenya’s A team Shujaa beat second tier side and defending champions Morans 17-12 to sail to the final of the 2021 Safari Sevens where they will face off with Germany in the evening final.

This will be a repeat of their group match yesterday where the Germans ran off 14-12 winners over Shujaa.

Germany beat Red Wailers 26-7 in the second semi-final.

In the first semi between the two hosting sides, Archadias Khwesa dotted down what would be the winning try for Shujaa, but ended the game in an anti-climax as he had to be wheeled out of the stadium in an ambulance after suffering a massive hit from Derrick Mayar in the final minutes of the game.

Edmund Anya had given Shujaa the lead with a try on the left after picking up Alvin Otieno’s offload, but Morans responded immediately, Richel Wangula dotting down on the right as well.

Wangila had taken up some heat of pace before being tackled by Johnstone Olindi. He however bounced back from the tackle and stretched his hand over the try line to even the scores.

Defending champions Morans went to the break with a 12-5 lead when Austine Sikutwa crossed over after some patient build up created space on the right. Mohammed Omollo booted home the twos.

  • Action from the Kenya Morans vs Shujaa Safari Sevens semi-final. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

But in the second half, Shujaa came back stronger and Alvin Marube dotted down under the posts with Benson Salem converting for a 12-12 scoreline.

Shujaa kept the pace up and substitute Khwesa raced away on the right with some superb pace before going under the posts for what would turn out to be the winning try. Olindi added the twos as they went into the lead at 19-12.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With Khwesa down on the floor after some heavy bumping with Mayar, Morans kept the chase and the ball was circulated to the left, Hanningtone Wabwire crossing over.

The conversion was wide and with the clock running out Shujaa kept possession and kicked out to clinch the victory.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved