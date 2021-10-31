It’s Shujaa vs Germany for Safari Sevens final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Kenya’s A team Shujaa beat second tier side and defending champions Morans 17-12 to sail to the final of the 2021 Safari Sevens where they will face off with Germany in the evening final.

This will be a repeat of their group match yesterday where the Germans ran off 14-12 winners over Shujaa.

Germany beat Red Wailers 26-7 in the second semi-final.

In the first semi between the two hosting sides, Archadias Khwesa dotted down what would be the winning try for Shujaa, but ended the game in an anti-climax as he had to be wheeled out of the stadium in an ambulance after suffering a massive hit from Derrick Mayar in the final minutes of the game.

Edmund Anya had given Shujaa the lead with a try on the left after picking up Alvin Otieno’s offload, but Morans responded immediately, Richel Wangula dotting down on the right as well.

Wangila had taken up some heat of pace before being tackled by Johnstone Olindi. He however bounced back from the tackle and stretched his hand over the try line to even the scores.

Defending champions Morans went to the break with a 12-5 lead when Austine Sikutwa crossed over after some patient build up created space on the right. Mohammed Omollo booted home the twos. Action from the Kenya Morans vs Shujaa Safari Sevens semi-final. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

But in the second half, Shujaa came back stronger and Alvin Marube dotted down under the posts with Benson Salem converting for a 12-12 scoreline.

Shujaa kept the pace up and substitute Khwesa raced away on the right with some superb pace before going under the posts for what would turn out to be the winning try. Olindi added the twos as they went into the lead at 19-12.

With Khwesa down on the floor after some heavy bumping with Mayar, Morans kept the chase and the ball was circulated to the left, Hanningtone Wabwire crossing over.

The conversion was wide and with the clock running out Shujaa kept possession and kicked out to clinch the victory.