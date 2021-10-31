Friendly fire as defending champions Morans, Shujaa clash in Safari 7s semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Despite a struggling start to their title defense, holders Kenya Morans put up a superb fight to shock Samurai 21-17 and storm into the semi-final of the 2020 Safari Sevens where they will face off with seniors Shujaa who beat Uganda 19-12 in the other Cup quarter.

Morans faced Samurai in the first early morning quarter final with the opponents being well versed and experienced with the ex Kenya Sevens duo of Andrew Amonde and Collins Injera being within their ranks.

They went ahead early, but the Kenyan lads found their way back with Austine Sikutwa dotting down on the right and Mohammed Omollo slicing the posts for a 5-7 scoreline.

Charles Tendwa then dotted down Morans’ second try of the game before skipper Augustine Lugonzo added the twos as the second tier Kenyan team led 14-5. Samurai’s Collins Injera picks the ball to dot down a try at the Safari Sevens against Kenya Morans. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

However, Samurai raced back into the game with John Kent dotting down. The scores stood at 14-12 at halftime with the conversion booted home.

In the second half, Samurai re-took the lead when Injera crossed over after a quick turn of play. The conversion bounced off the bar, but Samurai led 17-14.

Morans however put in a fight and Richel Wangila dotted down feeding off the scraps from the breakdown. Lugonzo added the twos as Morans rode 21-17 up, a scoreline they maintained until the final possession of the ball which they kicked out.

Meanwhile, the seniors ran out 19-12 winners off Uganda, in a match they played with feet on their breaks, not giving in too much.

Edmund Anya dotted down Shujaa’s first try of the game from the right with Levy Amunga converting for a 7-0 early lead.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Action between Kenya Shujaa and Uganda at the Safari Sevens. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Johnstone Olindi then added the second try of the game with a powered run evading flying tackles with Amunga adding the extra two points for a 14-0 lead at halftime.

The Ugandans who had won all their group matches on day one threatened to come back in the second half with Adrian Kasito crossing over and Aron Ofoyrwoth converting for a 14-7 scoreline.

But Collins Shikoli who had come off the bench stretched Shujaa’s lead further when he crossed over and despite the conversion sailing wide, they still had a healthy 19-7 lead.

Uganda responded straight from the restart, Timothy Kisiga running half the length of the bench after the kick off landed in his path on the right. The conversion was wide with the scores standing at 19-12. Kenya Morans’ Augustine Lugonzo picks up the ball during their Safari Sevens match against Samurai. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

With the East African neighbors piling some pressure, Shujaa picked possession and kicked out to safely guard the lead.

Meanwhile, KCB lost a 10-0 lead at hahlftime as they were beaten 21-10 by Red Wailers who ran in three converted tries in the second half.

Elphas Adunga had twice crossed over for KCB, both tries being unconverted. Action between KCB and the Red Wailers at the Safari Sevens. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Mark Wandeto crossed over twice for Wailers with Paul Mutsami adding another, all converted by Austin Immense.

Wailers will take on Germany in the second semi-final, the latter having beaten Zimbabwe 31-14 in the last Cup Quarter.