Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for tossing a ball into the stands

Basketball

Durant hit with Sh2.8mn fine for throwing ball in stands

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Oct 31The National Basketball Association has slapped Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant with a $25,000 (Sh2.8mn) fine for tossing the ball into the stands at the Barclays Center arena on Friday night.

Durant was hit with the fine for a play that officials said following the game should have led to his ejection but didn’t.

Durant finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in a team-high 37 minutes of playing time as the Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 105-98.

Durant was fouled with 4:40 left in the third quarter. Instead of handing the ball to the referee he launched it into the stands.

Durant was called for a technical foul, but crew chief Sean Wright said after the game that he should have been thrown out.

“In real time, the official that made the call did not think the ball entered the stands with force. After seeing the video postgame, we did see that the ball did go into the stands with force and Kevin Durant should have been ejected,” Wright said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved