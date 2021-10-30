Tusker bounce back with Wazito win as Gor make it four out of four to go top

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Tusker FC bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Wazito FC at the Ruaraka Complex while record champions Gor Mahia made it four wins in four matches with a 1-0 victory over Sofapaka.

At the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Jules Ulimwengu scored the solitary goal for K’Ogalo as they went top of the table with 12 points, two ahead of Nairobi City Stars who drew 1-1 with Posta Rangers.

At Ruaraka, pressure was on Tusker boss Robert Matano after back to back losses. Shami Kibwana and Ugandan forward Deogratious Ojok scored in either half for the yellow and black.

It was a game of two halves with the brewers dominating the first half while Wazito were dominant in the second half.

-More to follow