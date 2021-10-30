Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC striker Mwinyi Kibwana celebrates after scoring the team's opening goal against Wazito FC during an FKF Premier League match at the Ruaraka Complex on October 30, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Tusker bounce back with Wazito win as Gor make it four out of four to go top

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Tusker FC bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Wazito FC at the Ruaraka Complex while record champions Gor Mahia made it four wins in four matches with a 1-0 victory over Sofapaka.

At the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Jules Ulimwengu scored the solitary goal for K’Ogalo as they went top of the table with 12 points, two ahead of Nairobi City Stars who drew 1-1 with Posta Rangers.

At Ruaraka, pressure was on Tusker boss Robert Matano after back to back losses. Shami Kibwana and Ugandan forward Deogratious Ojok scored in either half for the yellow and black.

It was a game of two halves with the brewers dominating the first half while Wazito were dominant in the second half.

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved