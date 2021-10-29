Ulinzi Stars beat Leopards to go top of FKF PL table

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Ulinzi Stars moved top of the Football Kenya Premier League standing after seeing off AFC Leopards 2-0 at the Thika Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Brian Birgen and Hillary Simiyu scored for the soldiers who will be looking to win the Premier League title for the second time after lifting it in 2010.

With only four matches played so far, unbeaten Ulinzi Stars are leading the table on 10 points while AFC Leopards who have played a match more dropped to 12th with only four points.

However, second placed Nairobi City Stars have a chance of returning to the summit with a win over Posta Rangers on Saturday.

Right-back Brian Birgen handed Ulinzi a lead two minutes to the breather to net his first goal of the season before Hilary Simiyu, who was making his full debut for Ulinzi, struck on 57 minutes.

While the victory at Thika Stadium saw the soldiers bounce back to winning ways after their 1-1 draw with Bidco United last weekend, it maintained Leopards’ poor start in this campaign that clocks its fourth round this weekend.

The loss means Leopards have not registered a victory in their last three league matches, as they fell 2-1 to Bandari FC last weekend and drew 0-0 with KCB in their second match of the season.

Leopards’ only victory this season is their 1-0 triumph over defending champions Tusker in their season opener.