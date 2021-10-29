Sikuta to skipper Kenya Simbas for South Africa tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Kabras backrow Dan Sikuta will captain the Kenya Simbas squad that heads out to a tour of South Africa next week Wednesday as part of their preparation for next year’s World Cup qualifiers.

The massively experienced Sikuta will be assisted by KCB utility back Darwin Mukidza and Romania based lock Malcolm Onsando.

Head coach Paul Odera has selected his squad after a rigorous three-week training phase and in his final travelling team has also named Brian Wahinya and Derrick Ashiundu who will be in line for their Simbas debuts.

The biggest absentee will be regular skipper Samson Onsomu who has been listed as a non-travelling reserve.

The Simbas have lined up a series of matches in South Aftica which will kick off a tie against the Currie Cup All Stars in the Carling Champions Cup in Pretoria next Saturday.

After that, they will travel to Stellenbosch for the Quadrangular series between 14th and 20th November. They will wind up their tour with a clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Thursday 25th November 2021. Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Meanwhile, South Africa Rugby Union has released the starting Champions Team team, which was chosen by fans of the domestic Currie Cup teams.

Bulls hooker Schalk Erasmus was the favourite player with the most votes from rugby supporters across South Africa and he was closely followed by teammate and prop Simphiwe Matanzima with the second most votes.

Players from all the seven provincial teams that campaigned in the 2021 Currie Cup were eligible for selection and it comes as no surprise that the squad, which features an extended replacements’ bench, is stacked with players from the Bulls.

The Pretoria-based players have been the dominant force in local rugby in the past few seasons since former Springbok coach White arrived at Loftus. Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera during a past training session. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Simbas squad to South Africa

Forwards: Ian Njenga (Nondescripts), Joshua Chisanga (Kenya Harlequin), Andrew Siminyu (University of Johannesburg, South Africa), Eugene Sifuna (Kabras Sugar), Griffin Musila (KCB), Boniface Ochieng (Kenya Harlequin), Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar), Patrick Ouko (KCB), Joseph Odero (Kabras Sugar), Malcolm Onsando (Vice Captain, Clubul Sportive Dinamo Bucharest), Thomas Okeyo (Nakuru), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Dan Sikuta (Captain, Kabras Sugar), Brian Juma (Kabras Sugar), Fidel Oloo (Nondescripts), Steve Sakari (Kabras Sugar), Elkeans Musonye (Impala Saracens)

Backs: Barry Robinson (Kabras Sugar), Brian Wahinya* (Blak Blad), Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar), Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar), Derrick Ashiundu* (Kabras Sugar), John Okoth (Nakuru), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Samuel Asati (KCB), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Darwin Mukidza (Vice Captain, KCB), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Isaac Njoroge (KCB), Andrew Matoka (Strathmore Leos)

Non Travelling Reserves: Nesta Okotch (Impala Saracens), Melvin Thairu (Kenya Harlequin), Bethuel Anami (Strathmore Leos), Samson Onsomu (Impala Saracens), Timothy Okwemba (Menengai Oilers), Charles Kuka (Mwamba)

Simbas November itinerary

6th November 2021 – Carling Champions Match, Pretoria – vs Currie Cup Select

14th November 2021 – Stellenbosch Quadrangular, Stellenbosch – vs Namibia (Direct Semi Final)

20th November 2021 – Stellenbosch Quadrangular, Stellenbosch – vs TBC

25th November 2021 – International Friendly, Bloemfontein – vs Cheetahs