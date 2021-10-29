Shigali, Oduor defeated as Belgrade tsunami continues

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Joseph Shigali and Martin Oduor are the latest Kenyan boxers to lose in the ongoing AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade.

Shigali, who turns out for Police locally, becomes the 10th local to suffer the tormenting experience in the Musa Benjamin led outfit.

Welterweight Shigali was outboxed by Mexico’s Marco Hernandez who made the Kenyan punch the air for the better part of the proceedings. It therefore came as no surprise when the Mexican wracked-up a 5-0 points victory.

Martin Oduor also fell victim to Belgrade’s excruciating Tsunami which has now claimed 10 Kenyan boxers in three days.

Oduor lost on points to DR Congo’s Nkosi Lutaka in the featherweight division.

He then attributed his defeat to their poor start, saying that he has realised most of their opponents are very aggressive in the first round and then cool their game in the following round.

“This is what I want us to be taught by our coaches when we return home,” said a subdued Oduor in an interview in Belgrade. Shigali was the last Kenyan in the ring on Wednesday,

Boxers yet to fight are bantamweight Shafi Bakari, middleweight Edwin Okong’o aka Ocox and newcomer Martin Maina.