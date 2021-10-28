Connect with us

Photo/COURTESY

Golf

Over 400 amateur golfers to battle for Chairman's Prize tourney in Muthaiga

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Action is expected Friday and this Saturday at the Muthaiga Golf Club for golf lovers as SBM Bank sponsors the Chairman’s Prize Draw.

The two-day tournament will host over 400 amateur golfers to 18 holes Stableford format Competition.

While speaking ahead of the highly anticipated action, Muthaiga Golf Club Chairman Ronald Meru said: “The course is in great shape and the greens have been well maintained. We are expecting over 400 amateur golfers including junior players who are upbeat about the tournament to showcase their golfing skills. The game will start very early too with golfers teeing off from 6.30 am.”

Meru added that the course is one of the most prestigious and challenging in the region. He advised the players to keep to the fairways.

“A smart golfer needs to stick to the fairways and certainly you will have no trouble because the fairways are well manicured and quite welcoming thanks to our greenkeeper. A slight wrong turn would mean problems for any player.”

Commenting on the title sponsorship of the tournament, SBM Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Jotham Mutoka said: “Golfing has always been at the heart of SBM Bank. As the title sponsors of this tourney, we are thrilled that the Chairman’s Prize Draw has attracted many amateur golfers ready to battle it out for the top prizes.

“At SBM, we will continue to sponsor such initiatives to promote and illuminate the golf sport not just in Kenya but beyond our boundaries.”

Club officials revealed that the toughest hole on the course is the signature hole 13, a par 3 with about 175 yards to the center of the greens.

They indicated that one must go over the water hazard and consider the wind that could be intimidating to the players.

