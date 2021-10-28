FKF audit not politically motivated, says Sports CS Amina Mohammed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has moved to ally fears that an audit she ordered into the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) accounts is not politically instigated.

The CS assured the National Assembly Committee on Labour and Social Welfare that the process will be done in a procedural and legitimate manner.

“I invoked my powers under the law because we wanted to ensure that the process was legal, just and fair, and that no other externalities would influence the process,” she said.

CS Amina asked the Sports Registrar to initiate a process to audit the Federation in the wake of allegations of misappropriation of funds, with the process set to be completed by November 2.

The Cabinet Secretary cited a similar process was executed at the Cricket Kenya where she moved in to form a normalization committee to oversee activities for the next six months (from March 17), with their mandate including amending the constitution and organizing elections.

She said that the team is currently in the process of registering Clubs and Associations in order to go into elections that will allow new officials to assume office of CK. Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa chats with Sports CS Amina Mohammed when she visited the team at their camp in France in June 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I want to assure you that we are going to go through all the process, so that we don’t jump into conclusions without due process, within the Ministry. We are not thinking of any politics affecting anything, what has driven us to do what we are doing now is actually the stakeholders that have a major interest in the sport as the government does,” the Sports CS explained.

She added that the Ministry does not have a predetermined outcome but will be led by the findings of the Committee.

“If the audit says there is nothing amiss, everything is okay then we will know what we will do. If there issues there then we will address them together with the stakeholders that we are having discussions with because we feel they are not in full compliance with the Sports Act,”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Committee Chairman Patrick Makau (Mavoko) and Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) had questioned whether the Ministry intended to crack the whip on other sports federations that have exhibited wayward tendencies at the expense of the athletes.

Makau said the National Assembly will tolerate a situation where the country’s athletes particularly our footballers are being caught in the mix particularly because of misunderstandings or politicizing of the football federation of this country. Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“It is true that, we have received very many complaints from many federations, but of late we have seen you have dealt with the FKF, we don’t know whether it’s because of the 6-0 loss to Mali, or there is another reason. But as a Committee we will not sit here on FKF or football in this country be politicized. We want a process that is procedural, that is legal in settling matters,” Makau stated.

Wanyama who is a former captain of the national men’s volleyball team added; “I wanted the CS to confirm whether this axe that has started falling at FKF will also go to other Federations as well or it will stop there.”

CS Amina had directed the Sports Registrar to undertake inspection of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in accordance with the provisions of Sports Act 2013.