Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A portrait of Emiliano Sala displayed in front of the entrance of the FC Nantes football club training centre in 2019 after he died in a plane crash

Football

UK court told man accused over footballer Sala’s plane crash not ‘reckless’

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 27The lawyer defending a man on trial over the 2019 plane crash that killed Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala said on Tuesday his involvement in the tragedy was “purely a paperwork issue”.

David Henderson, 67, is standing trial at Cardiff Crown Court, accused of endangering the safety of the plane. He has pleaded not guilty.

He has pleaded guilty to a separate charge of attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.

Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died when the single-engined Piper Malibu plane came down in the Channel en route from Nantes, northwest France, to Cardiff.

The forward had signed for Cardiff City, who were then in the Premier League, for a club record £15 million (18 million euros, $19 million) from French side Nantes.

Ibbotson had never held a licence to fly at night and his certification to fly the Piper Malibu had expired in November 2018 — two months before the fatal crash, the court has previously heard.

Although Ibbotson was an experienced pilot with thousands of hours flying, according to Henderson, he did not have an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) authorising him to be paid for trips.

Henderson was the operator of the plane, responsible for its maintenance and renting it out on behalf of the owner and had arranged the ill-fated flight.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His lawyer Stephen Spence conceded on Tuesday his client had not followed regulations but insisted that in itself had not led to a real risk of danger and that he had not been reckless.

“While the AOC is a magic piece of paper that allows you to charge people, it has very little to do with danger or no danger,” he said.

David Henderson, pictured arriving at the Cardiff Crown Court on October 18, 2021, is accused of endangering the safety of the plane carrying Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala © AFP/File / Geoff Caddick

“It’s a matter of law that the responsibility for the safe conduct of a flight is vested with the pilot,” Spence added.

He urged the jury to treat his client fairly.

“He’s 67 years old, a family man, father, grandfather, married over 30 years, former RAF officer, businessman, pilot with over 11,000 flying hours. In many respects, he is like any one of you.”

A British air accident investigation report published in March last year concluded Ibbotson was not licensed to fly the plane or to fly at night.

It assessed that he lost control and flew too fast as he tried to avoid bad weather, and that both he and Sala were affected by carbon monoxide poisoning before the crash.

Sala’s body was recovered from the seabed the following month but that of Ibbotson was never found.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved