Tusker seek reprieve from Zamalek pain as on-form Gor stalk Sharks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Tusker FC will look to wipe the tears off the mauling they suffered at the hands of Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in the CAF Champions League last Friday, when they play their second FKF Premier League match of the season at home against new boys FC Talanta.

The brewers started off the season with a 1-0 loss at the hands of Leopards before suffering back to back home and away defeats against Zamalek on the continent.

Against Talanta, Coach Robert Matano and his charges see themselves an opportunity to bounce back and get their rhythm back.

“The players have picked very valuable lessons and now see what they need to do to be at the top level. It is a challenge thrown to them and we must embrace it and improve,” the tactician, oftenly referred to as The Lion, said.

In three matches, Talanta have picked up five points, drawing back to back against last season’s second placed side KCB and Wazito as well as picking maximum points against fellow new boys Vihiga Bullets. Tusker FC midfielder CLyde Senaji vies for the ball against teammate Teddy Osok during a training session at the Ruaraka Complex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Despite being a new team in the league, the side is experience-laden. It is coached by former Ushuru FC head coach Ken Kenyatta who ended up bringing a sizeable number from the defunct club to aid their bid for promotion.

It will be a tough call for the brewers and midfielder Jackson Macharia knows as much.

“It is not an easy game and every player knows what is required of them. We have come off the Champions League playing a t a high level and the experience we have picked is immense. We have learnt from that and we will definitely be a better side,” said the dreadlocked midfielder.

The brewers will be looking for not only three points but a boost of confidence after the three consecutive losses.

Meanwhile at the Kasarani Stadium, Gor Mahia will play infront of the green army for the first time in a year when they take on Kariobangi Sharks.

In contrast to Tusker, Gor Mahia have had a better start to the season since losing their Charity Cup match and have won both their opening two league matches against KCB and arch rivals AFC Leopards. Gor Mahia players training at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, October 23, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

This is in addition to their CAF Confederation Cup victory over Sudan’s Al Ahli Merowe away from home.

Sharks on the other hand have had a good start to the season and after back to back wins, dropped points for the first time on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Wazito.

Against Sharks, the side expects a difficult duel.

“It is always a tough and entertaining match between us and Gor Mahia and I am looking forward to the same. As a team we have started the season well and will be looking to continue that way,” said Sharks coach William Muluya.