Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Boxing

Mugunde cries foul as Kenya’s losing trend continues in Belgrade

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Boniface Mugunde has faulted judge’s decision in the Round of 64 preliminary at the ongoing AIBA Men’s World Championship in Belgrade where suffered a majority points lose to Albanian boxer Brqiri Alban.

Another Kenyan Hezron Maganga Sabat lost his cruiserweight preliminary bout against Alhindawi Odai of Jordan on points.

Mugunde, who turns out for Police locally was left to rue his exit from the championship and had this to say about officiating: “I played well today and lost my match. I honestly don’t understand how I lost it because I knew that I was way ahead in Round One and despite a slow start in round two and I played very well in the third round.”

“It’s hard to believe how judges scored it, but all in all, God above all. Even though, I have learnt something from the bout,” said Mugunde.

All the four Kenyan boxers in action during the second day of the World Championships in Belgrade were eliminated on Tuesday October 26.

Heavyweight Joshua Wasike was Kenya’s fourth loser in a disappointing second day schedule where he lost 5-0 to the Belarus boxer Uladzislau Smiahlikau. All the five judges from Argentina, Netherlands, Ireland, Algeria and Egypt unanimously gave the fight to the Belarus boxer.

The other three Kenyan boxers eliminated on Tuesday were Jericho product and flyweight David Karanja, light-welter Victor Odhiambo and light-heavy Cosby Ouma who gave a good account of himself, but pride of place went to Karanja for his impressive and gutsy showing. The 4-1 scoring was somewhat suspicious as some experts observed it.

In today’s session, cruiserweight Maganga was among 10 African boxers in action.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved