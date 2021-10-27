Mugunde cries foul as Kenya’s losing trend continues in Belgrade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Boniface Mugunde has faulted judge’s decision in the Round of 64 preliminary at the ongoing AIBA Men’s World Championship in Belgrade where suffered a majority points lose to Albanian boxer Brqiri Alban.

Another Kenyan Hezron Maganga Sabat lost his cruiserweight preliminary bout against Alhindawi Odai of Jordan on points.

Mugunde, who turns out for Police locally was left to rue his exit from the championship and had this to say about officiating: “I played well today and lost my match. I honestly don’t understand how I lost it because I knew that I was way ahead in Round One and despite a slow start in round two and I played very well in the third round.”

“It’s hard to believe how judges scored it, but all in all, God above all. Even though, I have learnt something from the bout,” said Mugunde.

All the four Kenyan boxers in action during the second day of the World Championships in Belgrade were eliminated on Tuesday October 26.

Heavyweight Joshua Wasike was Kenya’s fourth loser in a disappointing second day schedule where he lost 5-0 to the Belarus boxer Uladzislau Smiahlikau. All the five judges from Argentina, Netherlands, Ireland, Algeria and Egypt unanimously gave the fight to the Belarus boxer.

The other three Kenyan boxers eliminated on Tuesday were Jericho product and flyweight David Karanja, light-welter Victor Odhiambo and light-heavy Cosby Ouma who gave a good account of himself, but pride of place went to Karanja for his impressive and gutsy showing. The 4-1 scoring was somewhat suspicious as some experts observed it.

In today’s session, cruiserweight Maganga was among 10 African boxers in action.