Ronald Koeman was confronted by fans after Barcelona's 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid on Sunday.

Football

Koeman says fans abusing him after Clasico defeat lack ‘morals and values’

Published

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct 27 – Ronald Koeman has said the people that abused him outside Camp Nou on Sunday after Barcelona’s defeat in the Clasico “don’t know what morals and values are”.

Koeman was obstructed by a group of fans as he tried to leave the stadium in his car following Barca’s 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid in La Liga. Some shouted abuse and others kicked his car.

Barcelona published a statement on Sunday that condemned “the violent and disdainful acts” against Koeman, who is a club legend after he scored the winning goal for Barca in the 1992 European Cup final.

“I don’t think there is a solution,” said Koeman in a press conference on Tuesday. “For me it’s a social problem, they are people who have an education problem, they don’t know what morals and values are.

“But the atmosphere on the pitch, even at 2-0 down, was the opposite, and we shouldn’t pay too much attention to these people.”

Koeman continued: “I was not afraid, there was a moment when I said ‘I’m going to get out’, but better that I didn’t. I understand people are not happy, but you don’t expect that.”

The defeat by Madrid leaves Barcelona ninth in La Liga, six points off the top ahead of Wednesday’s game away in-form Rayo Vallecano.

Rayo, who signed the 35-year-old Radamel Falcao in the summer, are seventh, despite just being promoted. “They’re on the up, they’re aggressive and they’re having a great start to the season,” said Koeman.

Ansu Fati may not be fit to play in the game. Fati came off in the second half on Sunday but Koeman said it was not linked to the knee injury that has just kept the 18-year-old out for almost a year.

“He had some discomfort and not because of the injury he had,” said Koeman. “He is still doubtful. We have put him in the squad and tomorrow (Wednesday) morning we will decide if he can travel with us.”

Sergio Aguero scored his first goal for Barcelona against Madrid after recently recovering from a calf injury.

“He has been training for two and a half weeks and he has improved a lot physically,” Koeman said. “He is still not ready for 90 minutes but he could start the game or play in the second half.”

