Kenya Table Tennis Association officials among new leaders in ATTF committees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) has announced new teams that will spearhead the growth of the sport in various Commissions and Committees.

This follows an Executive Committee meeting of October 19, 2021 which adopted lists of Commissions and Committees.

In a letter to all affiliate Federations, ATTF Officer Mokhtar Toukabri confirmed the bumper team which includes top Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) officials.

The primary purpose of the team shall be to consider and recommend actions and propose policies in the various functional areas under their jurisdictions, subject to final approval by the Executive Committee of ATTF.

Fahd Daim the KTTA Secretary General has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the Youth Committe which will be headed by Kweku Taundoh of Nigeria.

Seasoned journalist Samson Ateka, who is also the press liaison at KTTA and Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) will serve as a member of the ATTF Media Committee which will be headed by Mohammed Elhacen of Mauritania

Kennedy Otieno Kojal joins the Rules, Formation and Development Committee that will be headed Nigerian Ishako Tikon.

KTTA Treasurer Ms. Madhu Gudka is the Vice Chairman of the Women’s Committee deputizing Lamia Abass of Egypt.

Gudka has previously served in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Media Committee.

Joseph Okello is the Vice Chairman of the Marketing Committee deputising Abderrahmene Aidli of Tunisia.

Dr. Anthony Abuya is the Secretary of the Medical Committee whilst Samuel Maina joins the Protocol Commission of ATTF.

KTTA President Andrew Mudibo congratulated all members of the ATTF Committees and Commissions saying their appointment herald’s a new beginning in the development of the sport in the continent.

“I wish to congratulate all Kenyans for joining various Commissions and Committees. I believe their vast knowledge in the sport of table tennis will go a long way in bolstering standards of the game in the continent while also transforming lives through sport,” said Mudibo who is also the ATTF Vice President in charge of Development and also a Board of Director of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).