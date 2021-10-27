Flat Tusker doused at home by newbies Talanta as Gor make it three out of three

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Premier League champions Tusker FC’s horrendous start to the season continued as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to newcomers FC Talanta, remaining bottom of the standings.

Francis Kahiro scored a brace in between Jackson Macharia’s equalizer as the league champions’ struggles in the new campaign continued.

Elsewhere in the early kick off at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, record champions Gor Mahia made it three wins in three matches after a 2-0 victory over Kariobangi Sharks.

-More to follow