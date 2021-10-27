Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC midfielder Jackson Macharia shields the ball under pressure from FC Talanta’s Shela Mandela during their FKF Premier League match at the Ruaraka Complex on October 27, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Flat Tusker doused at home by newbies Talanta as Gor make it three out of three

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Premier League champions Tusker FC’s horrendous start to the season continued as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to newcomers FC Talanta, remaining bottom of the standings.

Francis Kahiro scored a brace in between Jackson Macharia’s equalizer as the league champions’ struggles in the new campaign continued.

Elsewhere in the early kick off at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, record champions Gor Mahia made it three wins in three matches after a 2-0 victory over Kariobangi Sharks.

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved