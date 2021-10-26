Tusker, Gor Mahia await CAF Confederation Cup draw; these are their likely opponents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC and their FKF Cup counterparts Gor Mahia will know their opponents for the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Tuesday afternoon when the draw is conducted in Cairo, Egypt.

Tusker dropped to the Confederation Cup after a 5-0 aggregate loss to Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League while Gor Mahia progressed in the Confederation Cup after a walk over against Al Ahli Merowe of Sudan.

Gor had beaten Merowe 3-1 in the first leg played in Suez but the Sudanese side failed to travel to Nairobi for the second leg that had been scheduled for Sunday.

In Tuesday’s draw, Gor have been placed in Pot Two of the draw. They will be drawn against teams which have been seeded in Pot One. Teams in Pot One are the highest ranked teams from those that dropped off the Champions League. Gor Mahia FC players line up before a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Gor will face either of; Congolese giants TP Mazembe, Tanzania’s Simba SC, Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast, FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania, AS Otoho of Congo Brazzaville, and Nigeria’s Rivers United.

Meanwhile, Tusker have been seeded in Pot Three, of teams lowest ranked from the Champions League exits. They will face off with teams from Pot One, those ranked highest from the Confederation Cup qualifiers.

A trip back to North Africa looks highly likely for the brewers.

They will face either of the Egyptian duo of Pyramids FC and Al Masry, whom they shared one hotel with in Alexandria, Algeria’s JS Kabilye, RS Berkane of Morocco, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, Enyimba of Nigeria, Coton Sport of Cameroon or South African giants Orlando Pirates.

The brewers look to have a difficult task ahead of them against whichever opponent they will get.

The first leg matches will be played between 26-28 November with the return fixtures set for a week later.