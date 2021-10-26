Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Diego Maradona's former lawyer Matias Morla, pictured in 2020, has been accused of fraud by two of the late football icon's daughters over his brand and image rights

Football

Maradona lawyer says late star’s medical treatment ‘very bad’

Published

SAN ISIDRO, Argentina, Oct 26 – Diego Maradona’s former lawyer said Monday the medical treatment given to his client was “very bad”, after giving testimony in the investigation into the death of the Argentine football star.

“There were many mistakes made because Diego died, they inflated and inflated the poor guy until his heart exploded,” Matias Morla told reporters after his more than three hours of testimony at the prosecutor’s office in San Isidro.

Authorities in the northern suburb of Buenos Aires are investigating the circumstances of Maradona’s death.

The medical treatment Maradona received was “very bad, that’s why he died,” Morla said.

Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25 aged 60 while recovering from an operation to remove a blood clot from his head.

He also suffered from kidney and liver problems, heart failure, neurological deterioration and alcohol and drug addictions.

The late football great had been recovering in a private residence under the supervision of a seven-person medical team.

The team members have already testified in the investigation to determine whether there was any neglect or malpractice in Maradona’s care.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Morla said that during his last visit with Maradona on November 16, “he had a strange voice, robotic, very high-pitched and intermittent.

“I informed everyone of Diego’s condition,” Morla said. “I then realized it was because of the amount of water retained in his body.”

The lawyer denounced as “crazy” the family’s decision to have Maradona recover outside of a hospital.

Maradona “had no reason to go to a house when the doctors said he had to stay in a clinic,” Morla said, adding he believed his client had been “abandoned by his daughters.”

“But one thing is moral responsibility and another is legal responsibility.”

Maradona’s two older daughters, Dalma and Gianinna, were accused in August of harassing Morla online.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved