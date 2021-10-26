Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Luke Shaw said Manchester United's 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool 'was coming' based on performances this season

English Premiership

Man Utd thrashing by Liverpool ‘was coming’, says Shaw

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct 25Luke Shaw believes Manchester United’s players have to take responsibility for a series of embarrassing results as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fights for his job following Sunday’s 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool.

Shaw has been one of the major culprits for United’s dreadful defensive record this season after starring for England at Euro 2020.

The Red Devils have kept just one clean sheet in 21 games and Shaw admitted Liverpool’s record win at Old Trafford on Sunday was no surprise given their performances in recent weeks.

“We can say this result was coming,” said Shaw after United’s fifth defeat in nine games.

“I think in past games where we’ve won, we haven’t been at our best and we know that.

“We felt that inside the dressing room and today we need to reflect and we have to move on from this because it hurts.”

Solskjaer’s credentials to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world are being scrutinised.

The Norwegian is yet to win a trophy in nearly three years in charge and United are already eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea after nine games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, Shaw said United’s star-studded squad have to question whether they are doing all they can for their manager.

“I think it’s ourselves that we need to look at, first and foremost, in the mirror,” he added.

“Are we doing everything right and preparing right for the games in ourselves?

“Of course we have the tactics and how the manager wants us to play, but I think at times we’re way too easy to play against.”

Shaw was one of England’s best performers as the Three Lions reached a first major tournament final for 55 years in July.

He even scored his first international goal in the final against Italy, but has suffered an alarming slump in form since the club season began.

“I’m accountable for my performance and it wasn’t good enough,” said the former Southampton left-back.

“I’m not here to speak about the team. We know we can be better but for me also I need to be better than I was today. That’s why I come here now, not hide, speak to you, and tell it how it is.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved