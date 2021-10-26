Losing start for ‘Hit Squad’ in Belgrade World Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Kenya boxing team ‘Hit Squad’ lost its first three preliminary bouts in the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championship currently in progress in Belgrade.

Light-welterweight Victor Odhiambo lost to India’s Shiva Thapa on a unanimous points decision while his flyweight counterpart David Karanja lost 4-1 to Ecuador’s Luis Delgado.

George Cosby Ouma of Kenya has lost on unanimous points decision to El Mohor Ziad of Belgium in light heavyweight.

Thapa, is an accounts manager with Midland Credit Management in India, a two-time Olympian, bronze medallist in the 2015 world championships and winner of five medals in the Asian Games.

He out-punched Odhiambo and dominating the bout in all departments.

Karanja on the other hand went down fighting incidentally on his debut in the world championship. His approach was devoid of stage fright and matched Delgado punch for punch.

Coach Ben Musa exuded confidence that his boxers will perform well.

“We have been practicing hard and trying to analyze our opponents on video clips. Others we have had absolutely no idea what to expect as we don’t have their history. But all in all, there is no respect for reputation, we have prepared well and anticipate good results,” said Musa.

‘Hit Squad’ members who will be on duty Wednesday in Belgrade are Hezron Maganga Sabat who will face Adel Riyad Alhindawi of Jordan in cruiserweight, Boniface Mugunde who will lock horns with Alban Beqiri of Albania in light middleweight and Team Kenya Captain ‘Commander” Nick Okoth will face off with De La Cruz Baez of Dominican republic in lightweight preliminary bout.

Mugunde said: “I don’t know anything about my opponent. But the aspect of fear doesn’t exist in my vocabulary. We have trained well under coach Musa and we are hoping to perform well.”

Meanwhile, BFK President Boxing championship which was scheduled for 11th – 13th November 2021 has been hereby rescheduled to November 17-20 due to unavoidable circumstances. BFK Secretary David Munuhe said venue remains Nyayo National Stadium.