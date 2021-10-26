Gor head to Congo, Tusker drawn against Tunisian side in Confederation Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC have been drawn against Tunisian side CS Sfaxien in the play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup and they will start off at home with the first leg matches scheduled for November 26-28.

Meanwhile, FKF Cup champions Gor Mahia will head to Congo as they have been drawn with AS Otoho d’Oyo and they will start their hunt for a group phase spot away from home.

Tusker dropped to the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 5-0 on aggregate to Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in the second preliminary round of the Champions League.

Gor meanwhile progressed to this round after earning a second leg walkover against Sudanese side Al Ahli Merowe. They had won the first leg 3-1 in Suez and were due for the second leg last Sunday in Nairobi.

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano says his side will strive to do better than they did in the Champions League.

“It is a tough draw but we will definitely give our all to get good results. We have learnt a lot from both matches against Zamalek and we have seen what we need to do and what we need to improve and also how to approach these matches better,”

“The game will come at a time when we will have already played some matches in the league and the players will have picked some necessary match fitness and also the cohesion in the team will be better in terms of understanding and playing as a unit,”

“We know we have our work cut out and we promise to do better and play better. We started on a low but now we have to raise our level and do better.” The coach said.