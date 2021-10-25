Betting firm Odibets launches new Omoka daily Jackpot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – One of Kenya’s leading betting firms Odibets has launched a new jackpot dubbed “Omoka na Daily Jackpot”.

Popularly known as “ile ya ma-ordinare”(for the ordinary mwananchi) by punters, Odibets has given punters an opportunity to win Sh1,000,000 after correctly predicting 11 match outcomes that will be selected under the Omoka daily jackpot.

To take part, one must first register on the Odibets platform and have at least Sh50 in their account.

If one correctly predicts all the 11 match outcomes then they automatically walk away with the Sh1,000,000 grand prize.

Speaking during the launch of the “Omoka na daily Jackpot” promo, Odibets General manager Dedan Mungai said that the betting firm had decided to launch the one-of-a-kind jackpot as a way to give back to their loyal customers.

“For sports betting fanatics, winning big is always the ultimate goal, thus we have decided to launch this jackpot as a way of giving back to our loyal customers who have been with us through thick and thin,” said Mungai during the launch.

Early last month, Odibets introduced a new cash out feature that allows one to take an early payout on their bets before they are settled, meaning one is able to get money back before the event is over and their bet is ultimately settled in advance.

“We decided to introduce this unique feature on our platform in order to give our customers a good user experience and also to heed to calls from punters across the country who wanted the cash out feature,” said Odibets lead bookmaker Daniel Macharia.