Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kariobangi Sharks striker striker Sydney Lokale goes past Wazito defender Maurice Ojwang during an FKF Premier League match at the Kasarani Annex on October 24, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Wazito, Kariobangi Sharks play to stalemate as Mathare sink Nzoia, City Stars go top

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 24 – Fortune Omoto scored the equalizer early in the second half as Kariobangi Sharks came from a goal down to play to a 1-1 draw with Wazito, as Nairobi City Stars moved top of the FKF Premier League standings with a 2-0 victory over Bidco United in Thika.

In other results, Mathare United made it back to back wins after beating Nzoia Sugar 2-1 in Bungoma while Kakamega Homeboyz beat Posta Rangers 2-0 in Kakamega to move second.

In Thika, two goals in four minutes were enough to see Simba wa Nairobi scale to the top of the log.

Nicholas Kipkurui broke the deadlock in the 57th minute and four minutes later, Erick Ombija was at hand to give them the second goal.

In Kakamega, Francis Omondi scored the opener for Homeboyz in the 17th minute before David Okoth settled the duel with a 90th minute goal.

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved