Wazito, Kariobangi Sharks play to stalemate as Mathare sink Nzoia, City Stars go top

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 24 – Fortune Omoto scored the equalizer early in the second half as Kariobangi Sharks came from a goal down to play to a 1-1 draw with Wazito, as Nairobi City Stars moved top of the FKF Premier League standings with a 2-0 victory over Bidco United in Thika.

In other results, Mathare United made it back to back wins after beating Nzoia Sugar 2-1 in Bungoma while Kakamega Homeboyz beat Posta Rangers 2-0 in Kakamega to move second.

In Thika, two goals in four minutes were enough to see Simba wa Nairobi scale to the top of the log.

Nicholas Kipkurui broke the deadlock in the 57th minute and four minutes later, Erick Ombija was at hand to give them the second goal.

In Kakamega, Francis Omondi scored the opener for Homeboyz in the 17th minute before David Okoth settled the duel with a 90th minute goal.

-More to follow