NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Carl Tundo led Kenyans to a podium sweep at the Rwanda Rally to clinch the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) title with one event to spare.

Tundo, the five-time Safrai Rally winner won the Rwanda leg of the ARC ahead of compatriots Karan Patel who came second while youngster McRae Kimathi settled for third.

Meanwhile, Maxine Wahome and Linet Ayuko finished 6th overall to win the all Ladies Crew.

Kenyan female drivers Maxine Wahome and Linet Ayuko with Safari Rally CEO and KMSF boss Phineas Kimathi. Photo/COURTESY

-More to follow-