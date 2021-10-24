Connect with us

Gor Mahia players training at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, October 23, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Gor Mahia vs Al Ahly Merowe Confederation Cup clash cancelled

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – The CAF Confederation Cup tie between FKF Cup champions Gor Mahia and Al Ahly Merowe has been cancelled with the Sudanese club yet to arrive in the country for the second preliminary round return leg clash that is scheduled for the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

As at 10am, the club was yet to arrive in the country and the pre-match meeting was hanging in the balance.

“As it looks, they will not be coming. We have not heard a word from them concerning their arrival,” a source told Capital Sport.

The Federation has further released a statement on its social media accounts, saying the match has been cancelled.

Gor Mahia had taken a 3-1 lead from the first leg played in Suez, Egypt last week and needed any kind of draw in the least at home on Sunday to progress to the play-off round.

