Tusker pay the price for costly mistakes as Zamalek run riot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Oct 22 – FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC dropped to the CAF Confederations Cup as costly mistakes saw them suffer a 4-0 loss at the hands of Egyptian giants Zamalek in the return leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round in Alexandria on Friday.

The brewers were 2-0 down by the 20th minute of the game and two more goals in the space of two minutes in the second half killed off their drive after a bright start to the final 45 minutes of the game.

The home side opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the game when on-field captain Morsy Fayed headed home into an empty net.

Keeper Patrick Matasi who was handed his first start since returning to Tusker came out to claim a freekick and dropped it and in his attempt to recover the ball collided with his own player as Morsy found it easy to head home.

They were 2-0 up after 18 minutes.

Tusker lost possession cheaply in the middle of the pack and the hosts quickly turned their transition into attack, the ball being fed out to Ahmed Mostafa who slapped in a cross from the right that Seifeddine Jaziri simply nodded home unmarked.

Tusker tried to get themselves back into the game and had a chance at the stroke of halftime when Deogratious Ojok curled in a freekick from distance but it was straight into the keeper’s arms.

Tusker came back better in the second half and started brighter with the introduction of John Njuguna giving them life in attack. The substitute had a shot saved by the keeper while he supplied Ojok with another ball which he curled over.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Zamalek then made a change, team captain Shikabala coming on and it is from his build up that Zamalek scored twice.

He supplied a ball to the edge of the box which keeper Matasi came off the line for and his attempt to skip past Mostafa was futile, the latter simply winning the ball and supplying to Achraf Bencharki who scored into an empty net.

A minite later, Shikabala started a build up which ended up in a cross slapped from the right, again after Tusker lost possession cheaply.

Morsy ran in at the backpost to tap home into an empty net unmarked for his double.