Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano during training at the Borg El Arab Stadium on October 21, 2022. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Can Tusker pop champagne in Zamalek’s land?

Timothy Olobulu

Published

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Oct 22 – Tusker FC face five-time African champions Zamalek SC in the return leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round in Alexandria on Friday with the hopes of turning the tables against their hosts for a first ever slot in the group stages of the Continental competition.

The brewers are in Egypt with a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Nairobi and need an outright win under the lights at the Borg El Arab Stadium to achieve the dream.

The last time a Kenyan team faced Zamalek at the stadium was in 2019. Gor Mahia travelled to Egypt after beating the White Knights 4-2 in Nairobi and ended up suffering a 4-0 loss.

Defender Charles Momanyi was in that Gor Mahia team that lost to Zamalek at the same facility and on Thursday night as they patrolled the stadium in their mandatory training, he was busy reminiscing the last outing.

He however hopes his return to the stadium will have a happy ending.

Head coach Robert Matano remains confident that his team has learnt from the misgivings in the first leg and will be better equipped to battle for maximum points this time round.

  • Tusker FC players training at the Borg El Arab Stadium on October 21, 2022. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I have faith and I believe we can do it. We are capable and able and we have trained very well. We have looked at the mistakes we had in the first game especially in terms of confidence and managing the game and we have talked as a team and made the decision to do better. Everyone is focused and ready,” said the coach.

“We know it is a tough match and we are facing a big team. But we are also a tough team and a big team and we will do our best to represent the country well,” he added.

Skipper Eugene Asike bears the same sentiments and has called on his teammates to put their best foot forward.

  • Tusker FC players training at the Borg El Arab Stadium on October 21, 2022. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“It is a tough game no doubt about it but such games need character and quality and as a team we have that. I have the belief that we have what it takes to win here. We will fight hard as players and give our best. These are the games that define good players and we want history to judge us well,” said the defender.

The brewers will need a win in Alexandria to progress and it will not be an easy task. The last time Zamalek lost at home was in March when they went 2-1 down to rivals Al Ahly in a league match.

Can Tusker replicate the result?

