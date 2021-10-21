Football fans across Africa get access to a ground-breaking multicam feed with Showmax Pro

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – It’s football weekend and Showmax Pro is going all out, introducing the ultimate viewing experience for fans.

This Sunday, Showmax Pro subscribers will for the first time have access to the multicam feed; a ground-breaking viewing option that lets fans watch the Spanish super-clash, the highly anticipated El Clasico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid), from multiple angles, while getting all the latest game stats and info. This is in addition to the standard live stream of the match.

A first of its kind in Africa, this innovative visual experience gives viewers a greater range of options, providing a new experience and a more customised way of enjoying football.

The multicam feed consists of four separate feeds on one screen along with the Mediacoach stats and info tool. Available only on Showmax Pro, the feed will also incorporate fresh and breezy commentary appealing to younger audiences.

“We are proud to be the first online streaming service in Africa to introduce the multicam feed for such a highly anticipated game. Fans are constantly looking for ways to enhance their viewing experience and with this cutting-edge technology, viewers can watch football in style, like Pros,” said Barry Dubovsky, Chief Operating Officer for Showmax.

The multicam feed consists of the following screens:

Main screen: This screen includes a special form of superfeed that highlights the main special cameras included in the broadcast. The base feed will be the view from the master camera, complemented by views from the rest of the cameras, drone shots, graphics and live stats.

Following the ball: Aerial camera combined with detailed shots. These cameras are always focused on the ball and the player in possession, providing a closer image to follow the player’s actions in detail.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Around the goal area: This window shows all the action around the goal area where viewers see the very best shots from every attack on goal as well as highlights of each and every intervention from the keepers.

Camera on the bench: This feed alternates between shots of the home and visitors’ benches. The viewer will be able to follow the coaches’ instructions, reactions to key moments in the match and also keep a close eye on the subs.

Stats window: The four-image feed leaves space at the bottom of the screen for a layer of dynamic graphics and visuals featuring stats from the match.

Meanwhile, Showmax Pro viewers can also look forward to Premier League fixtures this Sunday, where Manchester United will look to redeem themselves as they face Liverpool in the North West derby. Elsewhere in Europe, it’s Derby d’Italia, which pits Inter Milan against Juventus in one of Italy’s grandest football occasions. Closer to home, the action will be no less intense in the DStv Premiership, where second-placed SuperSport United will be looking to continue their unbeaten run against Kaizer Chiefs.

Showmax Pro is a streaming service available for Showmax subscribers in Africa that bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

Subscribers can live stream the 2021 seasons of the English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Europa and UEFA Conference leagues, the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and more.

The platform also offers a wide range of other live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.

To learn more and join the Pros, visit showmax.com to subscribe to Showmax Pro.