Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku noted that NOCK will start building capacity within the sports federation and by extension within the sports building fraternity in Kenya. Photo/MOSES MUOKI

Sports

NOC-K elections rescheduled to November 16

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections has been rescheduled to November 16.

According to NOC-K, the elections were scheduled to be held November 12, but was moved to allow Olympics Kenya boss Paul Tergat and Humphrey Kayange attend the International Olympic Committee Meeting where they are both members.

The road towards elections started in August after the completion of the Tokyo Olympics and since then, the Executive Board of NOC-K has held consultative meetings with affiliates and the Electoral Board selected during an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting.

A timeline of activities preceding the elections in line with the constitutional requirements was ratified by the members.

“In compliance with the Sports Act, pursuant to the Sports Registrar Regulations 2016 Part VI – Elections, a formal notice of elections has been given to the Sports Registrar, with members due to receive the 21 days’ notice according to the regulations,” said a statement signed by NOC-K Ag. Secretary General Francis Mutuku.

The Executive Board has also for the first time established a handing over period of 14 days to the newly elected office bearers, to enable them to start preparing for the new quadrennial.

The elections cycle of the of the Olympics body is four years, usually held after the celebrations of the Games of that particular Olympiad.

The elections of the 2017-2020 Olympiad were delayed following the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021, which led to the NOC-K General Assembly delaying the elections until after the Games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As per Article 18 of the NOC-K Constitution, elections shall be conducted separately for each of the following 13 positions in the Executive Board:

  President

   First Deputy President

   Second Deputy President

   Secretary-General

   Deputy Secretary-General

   Treasurer

   Deputy Treasurer

   Male athlete representative

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

   Female athlete representative

   Woman representative

   3 (Three) members

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved