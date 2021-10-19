NOC-K elections rescheduled to November 16

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) elections has been rescheduled to November 16.

According to NOC-K, the elections were scheduled to be held November 12, but was moved to allow Olympics Kenya boss Paul Tergat and Humphrey Kayange attend the International Olympic Committee Meeting where they are both members.

The road towards elections started in August after the completion of the Tokyo Olympics and since then, the Executive Board of NOC-K has held consultative meetings with affiliates and the Electoral Board selected during an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting.

A timeline of activities preceding the elections in line with the constitutional requirements was ratified by the members.

“In compliance with the Sports Act, pursuant to the Sports Registrar Regulations 2016 Part VI – Elections, a formal notice of elections has been given to the Sports Registrar, with members due to receive the 21 days’ notice according to the regulations,” said a statement signed by NOC-K Ag. Secretary General Francis Mutuku.

The Executive Board has also for the first time established a handing over period of 14 days to the newly elected office bearers, to enable them to start preparing for the new quadrennial.

The elections cycle of the of the Olympics body is four years, usually held after the celebrations of the Games of that particular Olympiad.

The elections of the 2017-2020 Olympiad were delayed following the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021, which led to the NOC-K General Assembly delaying the elections until after the Games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As per Article 18 of the NOC-K Constitution, elections shall be conducted separately for each of the following 13 positions in the Executive Board:

President

First Deputy President

Second Deputy President

Secretary-General

Deputy Secretary-General

Treasurer

Deputy Treasurer

Male athlete representative

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Female athlete representative

Woman representative

3 (Three) members