Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tennis

Djokovic unsure about Australian Open as officials hold firm on vaccine rules

Published

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct 19 – Unvaccinated tennis stars are unlikely to get visas to play in the Australian Open, a local official warned Tuesday, with defending champion Novak Djokovic raising doubts about his own participation in the upcoming tournament.

Victoria state premier Dan Andrews said he expected no exceptions from Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine rules for players competing in January’s Grand Slam.

“I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country,” Andrews said.

“The virus doesn’t care what your tennis ranking is or how many Grand Slams you’ve won,” he added.

“And if they did get a visa they would probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks, when no other players have to.”

Andrew’s comments came as Djokovic told a Serbia media outlet that he was unsure if he was planning to compete in the Australian Open.

“I don’t know if I’m going to go to Australia. I don’t know what’s going on. The situation right now is not good,” Djokovic told the Serbian daily Blic in an interview printed Tuesday.

The world number one has publicly voiced opposition to vaccines in the past and refused to say whether he is inoculated against the coronavirus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It’s a private matter,” said Djokovic in the interview with Blic. “Too many people today give themselves the freedom to ask questions and judge people (…) whatever you answer it can be misinterpreted.”

“Of course I want to participate, Australia is the Grand Slam where I had the most success,” added the defending champion and nine-time winner in Melbourne.

Djokovic also said he planned to return to competition at the Paris Masters from November 1 to 7 and then participate in the Davis Cup from November 25 to December 5.

He has won three back-to-back Australian Opens and would be trying to secure a record-breaking 21st major in Melbourne — Victoria’s capital — after falling short at the US Open in September.

Victoria’s state premier also indicated that anyone hoping to attend Formula One’s Australian Grand Prix would have to be vaccinated.

“The Grand Prix is in April, I don’t think there is going to be crowds for the Grand Prix made up of people who have not been double-dosed,” Andrews said.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved