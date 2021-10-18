Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Athletics

Tirop’s husband Rotich appears in court, remanded for 20 days

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18The husband of slain Kenyan running star Agnes Tirop, Ibrahim Rotich, has been remanded in police custody for 20 days to allow police conclude investigations into his alleged involvement in the murder of the athlete.

Ibrahim, who is popularly referred as Emmanuel, appeared before Chief Magistrate Charles Kutwa at an Iten court for plea taking on Monday, four days after he was arrested in Changamwe, Mombasa.

“The suspect will remain in police custody for 20 days to enable police to complete the investigations into the murder. He will also be taken for mental assessment,” Iten chief magistrate Kutwa said.

“Since this is a matter revolving around murder case, I do direct that it be mentioned at Eldoret High Court on 9th November for further directions,” the Magistrate further added.

The 25-year old Tirop was found stabbed to death in their home in Iten, last Wednesday, a killing that shocked the nation and the world of athletics.

Rotich, said by police to be aged about 41, had been expected to appear in court on Friday, but the hearing was postponed as officials decided where the case against him should be held.

He is alleged to have stabbed the athlete multiple times, leaving her mutilated body on the bed of their house in Iten before trying to get away, before his attempt came to a screeching halt in Changamwe.

  • The husband of slain former World Champion Agnes Tirop after his arrest in Mombasa

According to police Rotich was arrested just before 9pm on Thursday after crashing his vehicle into a truck in a car chase with police and escaping a first attempt by officers to apprehend him about 460 kilometers from Mombasa.

Police further alleged that he was trying to get away from the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tirop’s murder had shocked the country with many athletes, officials and President Uhuru Kenyatta asking for a speedy investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved