Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cristiano Ronaldo could not prevent Manchester United losing 4-2 at Leicester

English Premiership

Three talking points from the Premier League

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 18 – Manchester United long unbeaten record on the road in the Premier League is gone as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were well beaten at Leicester to fall five points off the pace in the title race.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City all won with the top three still separated by two points.

But the expected challenge from United is not materialising as they have taken just one point from a possible nine after a 4-2 defeat at the King Power.

Newcastle’s new era under Saudi ownership also did little to aid their fortunes on the field as Tottenham won 3-2 at St. James’ Park.

Disjointed Man United ‘have to change’

Solskjaer’s men had not lost an away league game since January 2020, but their shoddy defending at Leicester was in keeping with a string of unconvincing performances before the international break.

The Norwegian’s future is back under the spotlight and Solskjaer hinted that he knows he has to sacrifice some of his big names going forward to rebalance his side.

“We need to look at the whole set-up and balance of the team and maybe something has to give,” said Solskjaer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We might have to change. Do we need more legs in there?”

All of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes started, while Marcus Rashford scored on his return from injury off the bench.

“I wouldn’t want to be a defender in that team,” said former United captain Gary Neville.

Solskjaer needs a quick solution if his side are to remain in the title race by Christmas.

Liverpool visit Old Trafford next weekend with Tottenham, City, Chelsea and Arsenal also to come in United’s next six league games.

Mendy repels Brentford barrage

Chelsea edged back ahead of Liverpool and City as they held off a late barrage from Brentford to win the west London derby 1-0.

Ben Chilwell’s strike in first-half stoppage time proved to be the winner, but only thanks to the brilliance of Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal.

The Senegalese ‘keeper spread himself bravely to block from Saman Ghoddos and Pontus Janssen before flying high to his left to turn over Christian Norgaard’s overhead kick.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He bails us out, whether it’s once or twice, or in this game on several occasions,” said Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. “He’s a world-class goalkeeper and is the one we’ve got to thank.”

Newcastle’s Gulf to breach

Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (centre) and co-owner Amanda Staveley saw the work they have ahead in a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham © AFP / Paul ELLIS

The riches of a Gulf Kingdom may in time transform Newcastle’s future, but there remains a gulf in class for the Magpies to make up if they are to progress up the Premier League table.

Steve Bruce was handed the chance to take charge of his 1,000 match of his managerial career by the new owners and could not have wished for a better start at a jubilant St. James’ Park when Callum Wilson headed in after 107 seconds.

But the reason Newcastle are rooted in the bottom three without a win in their eight league games this season was soon exposed by Spurs as Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min struck before half-time.

The Magpies have to negotiate another 12 games before they can dip into the Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund’s deep resources to replenish their squad in the January transfer window.

For all the talk of how long it will take to bring back Champions League football for Tyneside, just avoiding the Championship next season would be a short-term success.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved