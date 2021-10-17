Kenya’s Tanui breaks Amsterdam Marathon Course Record, dedicates to fallen mate Tirop

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Kenya’s Angela Tanui shaved off one minute and 29seconds off the previous mark to set a new Course Record at the Amsterdam Marathon, cutting the pate in 2hrs, 17mins, 57secs in winning the race.

Tanui dedicated the victory and the effort to fallen teammate Agnes Tirop whose life was taken early this week in a gruesome murder in Iten.

Tanui who was a last minute entrant into the race ran with a white ribbon, dedicating the entire race to her fallen teammate.

