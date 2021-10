NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Kenya’s Elisha Rotich lowered Kenenisa Bekele’s seven-year Paris Marathon Course Record after clocking 2hrs, 04mins, 21secs to win the 2021 race on Sunday morning.

Rotich took almost a minute off the record, with Bekele having timed 2hrs, 05mins, 04secs to win the race in 2014.

-More to follow