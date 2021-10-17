Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Clermont's Vital N'Simba (C) celebrates scoring the winner against Lille

Football

Beaten champions Lille accused of ‘individual, collective poverty’

Published

PARIS, France, Oct 16Reigning French champions Lille suffered a 1-0 loss away to promoted Clermont on Saturday, with the club president accusing the team of “individual and collective poverty” for a performance which followed a run of three wins.

Vital N’Simba drilled in from 20 metres just after the half-hour to earn Clermont a first victory in eight matches and deny Lille the chance to break into the top three.

Lille president Olivier Letang had harsh words after watching his champions slip to a fourth league defeat in 10 matches under new coach Jocelyn Gourvennec.

“With individual and collective poverty you can’t hope to compete at the top level,” he said with Lille’s title defence looking compromised as they sit ninth, 13 points behind runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

“We hit the bottom, we were really bad.”

Lille struggled in the absence of the suspended Burak Yilmaz, with top scorer Jonathan David limited to 20 minutes off the bench after returning late from World Cup qualifying duty with Canada.

Portugal defender Jose Fonte had the best chance for Lille in the closing stages but shot straight at Clermont goalkeeper Arthur Desmas.

Gourvennec said defeat had been a shock that could provide a wake-up call.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Well done to them, they played it like a cup game,” he said.

“Now we have to turn this general disappointment from the players and the president into a revolt.”

Lyon extended their unbeaten run to four league games with a 2-0 victory over fellow European hopefuls Monaco.

Karl Toko Ekambi continued his good form by breaking the deadlock with a 75th-minute penalty — his fourth goal in seven games for Lyon.

Peter Bosz’s men wrapped up the points in the 90th minute as Belgium centre-back Jason Denayer scored following a brilliant no-look pass from midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Former AC Milan player Paqueta had been in action for Brazil less than two days earlier during their 4-1 World Cup qualifying win over Uruguay, over 8,000km away in Manaus.

“It’s important to get points to move up the standings,” said Lyon defender Jerome Boateng, who joined in the close-season after 10 years at Bayern Munich.

“I feel better and better in the league, the team. My understanding with Jason Denayer is improving. He’s a good player with whom I form a good duo.”

Kylian Mbappe converted a soft late VAR penalty award to give a PSG side missing Lionel Messi and Neymar a 2-1 win over Angers on Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jorge Sampaoli’s Marseille will hope to bounce back from successive losses when they host Lorient on Sunday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved